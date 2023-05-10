MS Dhoni gifts personalised CSK jerseys to team of Oscar-winner The Elephant Whisperers, poses with Bomman and Bellie

MS Dhoni with Bomman and Bellie/Chennai Super Kings Instagram

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the former captain of the Indian national cricket team, met the Oscar-winning documentary The Elephant Whisperers director Kartiki Gonsalves and the couple, Bomman and Bellie at the Chepauk Stadium, ahead of his IPL team Chennai Super Kings match against Delhi Captain, on Wednesday, May 8.

Taking to its social media, team Chennai Super Kings dropped a string of pictures and wrote, "Roars of appreciation to the team that won our hearts! So good to host Bomman, Bellie, and filmmaker Kartiki Gonsalves!". In the pictures, MS Dhoni could be seen posing with Kartiki, Bomman, and Bellie and handing them the CSK jerseys with their names printed on the back.

Team CSK also dropped a video in which Dhoni and CSK management team could be seen greeting the Oscar winners at the Chepauk stadium. Dhoni's daughter Ziva could also be seen posing with her father and team The Elephant Whisperers. In the video, Dhoni along with director Kartiki can be seen posing with the Oscar trophy.

Soon after CSK shared the video, fans swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. "Thala with Oscars", a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "Love and respect for MSD have no end". Another comment read, "Someone please stop Mahi, after ICC and IPL trophies, he has even clinched an Oscar, Mahi doesn't go for trophies, trophies go for Mahi!".

Talking about The Elephant Whisperers, helmed by debutant Kartiki Gonsalves, the 41-minute short documentary movie explores the tentative yet precious bond between Raghu and Ammu, baby elephants, and their caretakers – a mahout couple named Bomman and Bellie. Backed by Guneet Monga's banner Sikhya Entertainment, it beat four other contenders to clinch the statuette in the Best Documentary Short Category at the 95th Academy Awards 2023. (With inputs from ANI)



