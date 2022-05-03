Madras High Court summons Dhanush after couple claims he is their son

Credit: Dhanush/Instagram

Recently, a couple claiming that South star Dhanush is their son, moved to Madras Court. Earlier in 2017, The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court quashed the lawsuit by an elderly couple who had alleged that actor Dhanush was their runaway son, seeking maintenance for the same.

According to the report of The Times of India, HC summoned Dhanush after the couple, Kathiseran and his wife Meenakshi, claimed that he had submitted an illegal paternity test document. Earlier in 2020, the court dismissed this case by saying that there is no proof that the documents were forged. The couple stated that Dhanush is their third son, however, Madras HC issued a notice issued against Dhanush.

Reportedly, the couple Kathiresan and Meenakshi had claimed that Dhanush had run away from school to pursue a career in films and had changed his name as well. They apparently couldn't trace him then and years later tried to meet him in Chennai but their efforts went in vain. They further sought maintenance of Rs 65000, citing their poor financial condition.

Meanwhile, Dhanush has denied all the allegations.

Earlier, Dhanush had announced separation from his wife Aishwaryaa on January 17. The two shared a joint statement on their respective social media accounts. Dhanush wrote, “Eighteen years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivaaya! Spread love, D.”

Post this, Dhanush's father Kasthuri Raja has refuted that the actor and his wife Aishwaryaa are getting divorced after 18 years of marriage. Dhanush's father described the split as a "family quarrel."

According to Kasturi Raja’s statement to the Dailythandhi newspaper, he said, "Dhanush and Aishwarya are not divorced. It's just a fight between them due to differences of opinion. So it was a routine family fight. Presently both are out of town and staying in Hyderabad. I talked to them via phone and advised them too."