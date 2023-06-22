Leo first look: Vijay looks menacing in new poster from Lokesh Kanagaraj’s film

Thalapathy Vijay's Leo first look poster

South superstar Vijay who is fondly known as Thalapathy Vijay enjoys a huge fan following. The actor is celebrating his 49th birthday today (June 22) and on this occasion, the actor treated his fans with an intriguing first-look poster from his upcoming movie Leo and fans can't stop gushing about it.

On Thursday, Vijay took to his Instagram and shared a ferocious first-look poster from his upcoming movie Leo. In the poster, the actor could be seen in an angry looking holding a bloodied sledgehammer with a couple of teeth flying around. The actor can be seen standing in a jungle with a wolf standing right behind him. The text on the poster read, "In the world of untamed rivers, calm waters either become divine gods or dreaded demons." Not only this but, the first single titled Naa Ready from the movie will also be released today and fans can't wait for it.

The intriguing poster left fans curious and they expressed their excitement for the movie in the comment section. One of the comments read, "just pure intense, killer look." Another wrote, "its going to be 'one hell of a ride'." Another comment read, "Goosebumps." another wrote, 'This is just freaking carzy, looks roaring." Another fan commented, "another blockbuster loading."

While sharing the first look poster from the movie and wishing Thalapathy Vijay his birthday, Lokesh Kanagaraj wrote on Twitter, " #LeoFirstLook is here! Happy Birthday @actorvijay anna! Elated to join hands with you again na! Have a blast!"

Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the movie has a stellar star cast which includes Vijay, Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Priya Anand, Sandy, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, Mysskin, Mathew Thomas, Arjun Sarja. Other than this, a well-known actor and producer Denzil Smith who is known for his work in films like Christopher Nolan's Tenet and Delhi Crime will be seen playing a significant role in the movie. The film is gearing up for a Diwali release and the excited fans can't wait to see Vijay on the big screen.