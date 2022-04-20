KGF Chapter 2 box office collection: Film's Hindi version inches close to Rs 250 crore mark

KGF Chapter 2 box office collection/File photo

Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 opened to a thunderous response at the box office, both domestic and worldwide. On Tuesday, it was reported that KGF Chapter 2 has breached the Rs 600 crore mark at the worldwide box office whereas, in India, the film's Hindi version minted over Rs 219 crore nett in just 5 days of its run at the box office.

And now, trade analyst Ramesh Bala has revealed that the early estimates for KGF Chapter 2 for its Hindi version are around Rs 20 crore nett, which would take the total figure of the film's Hindi version in India close to the Rs 250 crore mark.

"Early estimates for #KGFChapter2 Hindi for its 1st Tuesday is around ₹ 20 crs Nett.. India," tweeted trade analyst Ramesh Bala.

On Tuesday, film tracker and trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted about KGF Chapter 2's Hindi version, "#KGF2 is UNSTOPPABLE... SUPERB HOLD on a working day [Mon]... Eyes ₹ 270 cr [+/-] in *extended Week 1*... Should cross #Dangal *lifetime biz*, if it maintains the pace... Thu 53.95 cr, Fri 46.79 cr, Sat 42.90 cr, Sun 50.35 cr, Mon 25.57 cr. Total: ₹ 219.56 cr. #India biz."

Additionally, with Monday's figures coming in on April 19, it was revealed that KGF Chapter 2 had breached the Rs 600 crore mark worldwide and with that become the ninth highest-grossing Indian movie of all time.

Released nationwide on 14th April 2022, KGF: Chapter 2 has brought families out of their households after a very long time. It's for the first time in years that a movie is changing family dynamics.

It was back in the 70s when hit movies brought kin and clans together in cinemas but now it's the KGF era that has taken over the hearts and souls of cinema lovers.

Also released in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam, K.G.F: Chapter 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner. One of the emerging pan-India production houses, Hombale Films is set to showcase some of the biggest films in Indian cinema over the next two years, including the much-awaited film ‘Salaar’ starring Prabhas.

The film is being presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films. Excel has given super hits like Dil Chahata Hai, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Gully Boy to only name a few.