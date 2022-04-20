KGF Chapter 2 box office collection: Yash's film beats Thalapathy Vijay's Beast in USA

KGF Chapter 2/File photo

The Yash-led pan-India action flick KGF Chapter 2 is having a phenomenal run at the box office not just in India, but abroad also. The tickets for the Prashanth Neel directorial are selling like hotcakes as the film has already collected above Rs 600 crore at the worldwide box office.

Now, film trade analysts have shared that KGF Chapter 2 collected more earnings than SS Rajamouli's RRR and Thalapathy Vijay's Beast at the USA box office on Monday, April 18. On Tuesday, April 19 evening, Manobala Vijayabalan tweeted, "Monday USA Box Office #KGFChapter2 - $ 337,504 #RRRMovie - $ 16,249 #Beast - $ 14,584".

Ramesh Bala also confirmed these figures along with mentioning the total earnings of these three films at the USA box office with KGF Chapter 2, RRR, and Beast collecting $5.08 M, $14.09 M and $1.30 M in America till Monday, April 18.



On Tuesday itself, Manobala informed that KGF Chapter 2 has entered Rs 600 crore club within 5 days of its release. With collections of Rs 625.12 crores, Yash's film became the ninth-highest grossing Indian film of all time. He shared the day-wise earnings as he tweeted, "#KGFChapter2 WW Box Office ENTERS ₹600 club in just 5 days. Day 1 - ₹ 165.37 cr Day 2 - ₹ 139.25 cr Day 3 - ₹ 115.08 cr Day 4 - ₹ 132.13 cr Day 5 - ₹ 73.29 cr Total - ₹ 625.12 cr"



Apart from Yash, the action-packed movie stars Sanjay Dutt as the main antagonist Adheera, Raveena Tandon as Ramika Sen, India's Prime Minister in the 1980s, and Srinidhi Shetty as Reena Desai, Rocky's love interest.

Released in the original Kannada version and dubbed in Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil, KGF Chapter 2 has created havoc at the box office. It is presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films.