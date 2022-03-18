Dhanush calls ex-wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth ‘my friend', she responds

Dhanush has sent the internet into a frenzy after congratulating his estranged wife, filmmaker Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, on Twitter for her latest music video ‘Payani.’ Since the former couple announced their split in January of this year, Dhanush has kept a low profile on social media. Fans were devastated by their split.

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's music video was released on Thursday in four languages: Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Tamil.

Sharing the Tamil link of the video, Dhanush tweeted, “Congrats my friend, @ash_r_dhanush, on your music video. God bless.” Responding to the congratulatory tweet, Aishwaryaa wrote, “Thank you Dhanush… Godspeed!”





Dhanush had announced separation from his wife Aishwaryaa on January 17. The two shared a joint statement on their respective social media accounts. Dhanush wrote, “Eighteen years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivaaya! Spread love, D.”

Post this, Dhanush's father Kasthuri Raja has refuted that the actor and his wife Aishwaryaa are getting divorced after 18 years of marriage. Dhanush's father described the split as a "family quarrel."

According to Kasturi Raja’s statement to the Dailythandhi newspaper, he said, "Dhanush and Aishwarya are not divorced. It's just a fight between them due to differences of opinion. So it was a routine family fight. Presently both are out of town and staying in Hyderabad. I talked to them via phone and advised them too."