Aarya 3: Sushmita Sen and team are all smiles as they wrap up shoot; watch

After ruling the big screens with movies such as Biwi No.1 and Main Hoon Na, former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen has made quite an impression with her edge-of-the-seat web series, Aarya. After treating the fans with two impeccable seasons, the makers are working on the third instalment of the series. The team has now wrapped up the shoot for Aarya 3.

Announcing the end of the shoot, protagonist Sushmita Sen took to her Instagram handle and posted a fun video from the set. "And it’s a wrap!!!!! #Aarya3...Here’s to @amitamadhvani@madhvaniram #kapilsharma#Shradha @disneyplushotstar@officialrmfilms @endemolshineind& the MOST AMAZING CAST & CREW EVER!!! Thank you #aaryafamily...Warmest hug ever Daulat @sikandarkher...I love you guys!!! #duggadugga," she wrote.

Sushmita Sen is seen dressed in a kurta pyjama and shawl. The Main Hoon Na star dances for a moment with director Ram Madhvani and then starts laughing. She also gives a warm hug to Sikandar Kher, her co-star on the show.

The clip generated a lot of excitement. Sikandar Kher wrote, “As they say .. Congo to all of us.”

A fan wrote,” Can’t wait to watch season 3”.

“Congrats to you and Team Aarya. Can't wait more to see the magic,” a comment read.

Aarya has been created by Ram Madhvani and Sandeep Modi in association with Vinod Rawat. Bankrolled by the banner Ram Madhvani Films, and Endemol Shine Group, the venture also stars Viren Vazirani, Jayant Kripalani, Ankut Bhatia and Vikas Kumar. While the makers have not announced the release date of the show, the audience is eagerly waiting for every update related to Aarya 3.

Previously, Sushmita Sen had suffered a massive heart attack. She informed her fans that she had a 95 percent blockage in her arteries and had to go for an angioplasty. Although the doctors advised her to take it slow, the diva was back in action just within a few months.

Sushmita Sen took off to Jaipur to resume the shoot of the Aarya 3 in April. She went live on Instagram and revealed that after lots of exercising and plenty of rest, she is “back in the zone”. The stunner essays the role of a mother of three on the show, whose life turns upside down after the death of her husband under difficult circumstances.

Aside from Aarya 3, Sushmita Sen will also lead the forthcoming movie Taali. She will be seen playing the role of transgender activist Gauri Sawant in the project.