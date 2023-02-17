UPSC Success Story: How 'Uri attack' served as motivation in IAS Divya Mishra's success? (Photo: Zee Media Bureau)

Two qualities are necessary for success in life, dedication, and effort. Millions of students take the UPSC Exam each year, but only a few of them are successful in passing it and getting to share their success stories. The Uri attack did, however, spark the ambition to succeed, making this story rather exceptional. IAS officer Divya Mishra made the decision to work for the government after seeing her brother join the army.

IAS Divya disclosed in a recent interview, "My brother was chosen for the Indian Army. Now, he has the position of lieutenant. No one in my family joined the Defense Forces. After her brother was chosen, it was a different experience in this case. Meanwhile, there was a Uri attack. It sparked new feelings in me and inspired me to pursue Civil Services. Because I also wished to serve the nation in my own unique manner, according to Aaj Tak.

Who is IAS Divya Mishra?

Since both of Divya Mishra's parents were educators, she was raised in a constantly-learning environment in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. In the Unnao district's Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Divya received her initial education. She then completed her B.Tech. and worked for a company for three years. In addition to this, she has a PhD from IIM. She has consistently excelled in her academics.

At the beginning, Divya had to fail the UPSC exam numerous times. She began studying for the UPSC, however, she was unable to pass the exam with only 4 marks. With her determination, she passed the exam on her second try, but because of her low rank, her dream of becoming an IAS officer was not achieved.

As the saying goes, "the third time's a charm," and in the year 2020, Divya achieved her goal. She achieved 28th rank this time, becoming an IAS officer. Divya advises young people preparing for the UPSC exam not to get discouraged by failure, but rather to own their mistakes and try again honestly.

