Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

UPSC Success Story: How 'Uri attack' served as motivation in IAS Divya Mishra's success?

The Uri attack did, however, spark the ambition to succeed in UPSC Exam for IAS Divya Mishra.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 17, 2023, 07:46 PM IST

UPSC Success Story: How 'Uri attack' served as motivation in IAS Divya Mishra's success?
UPSC Success Story: How 'Uri attack' served as motivation in IAS Divya Mishra's success? (Photo: Zee Media Bureau)

Two qualities are necessary for success in life, dedication, and effort. Millions of students take the UPSC Exam each year, but only a few of them are successful in passing it and getting to share their success stories. The Uri attack did, however, spark the ambition to succeed, making this story rather exceptional. IAS officer Divya Mishra made the decision to work for the government after seeing her brother join the army.

IAS Divya disclosed in a recent interview, "My brother was chosen for the Indian Army. Now, he has the position of lieutenant. No one in my family joined the Defense Forces. After her brother was chosen, it was a different experience in this case. Meanwhile, there was a Uri attack. It sparked new feelings in me and inspired me to pursue Civil Services. Because I also wished to serve the nation in my own unique manner, according to Aaj Tak.

Who is IAS Divya Mishra?

Since both of Divya Mishra's parents were educators, she was raised in a constantly-learning environment in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. In the Unnao district's Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Divya received her initial education. She then completed her B.Tech. and worked for a company for three years. In addition to this, she has a PhD from IIM. She has consistently excelled in her academics.

At the beginning, Divya had to fail the UPSC exam numerous times. She began studying for the UPSC, however, she was unable to pass the exam with only 4 marks. With her determination, she passed the exam on her second try, but because of her low rank, her dream of becoming an IAS officer was not achieved.

As the saying goes, "the third time's a charm," and in the year 2020, Divya achieved her goal. She achieved 28th rank this time, becoming an IAS officer. Divya advises young people preparing for the UPSC exam not to get discouraged by failure, but rather to own their mistakes and try again honestly.

READ | Postpone NEET PG 2023 exam: Doctors' body shares latest update on petition in Supreme Court

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Nysa Devgan looks stunningly sexy in black bodycon, poses with Orhan Awatramani and friends
Decoding Natasa Stankovic's 15 feet long veil bridal gown which took 50 days to make
5 famous majestic Shiva temples in India you must visit on Mahashivratri
Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada ready to overpower Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's Pathaan at box office
Meet Virat Kohli's sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, who is as pretty and stylish as Anushka Sharma
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SSC MTS exam 2022: Registrations to end today at ssc.nic.in, know how to apply
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.