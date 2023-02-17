Postpone NEET PG 2023 exam: Doctors' body shares latest update on petition in Supreme Court

The National Eligibility Completion Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) appeal would likely be heard by the Supreme Court on Monday or Tuesday, according to the most recent development in the NEET PG postponement issue, according to FAIMA national chairman Rohan Krishnan.

Many students and physicians have separately petitioned the Supreme Court for the NEET PG to be postponed days after the Union Health Minister's declaration opposing the postponement of the 2023 exam. Many aspiring medical students have been asking for the postponement of entrance exams for a while now, complaining that they haven't had enough time to study for them due to the busy internship schedule.

Rohan Krishnan tweeted that the FAIMA had prepared for a joint representation of all key organisations to be sent to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) for Postponement, asking the health minister to once more take the NEET PG 2023 delay demands into consideration.

Also, we have planned for a joint representation of all major organisations to be sent to @PMOIndia for Postponement.



Hearing for SC could be Monday / Tuesday, exact date shall be clear by tomorrow.



Once again requesting @mansukhmandviya Sir, to understand the genuiness . — Dr. Rohan Krishnan (@DrRohanKrishna3) February 16, 2023

The National Medical Commission (NMC), an Indian regulatory agency, was asked to review the exam date, which had been scheduled for March 5, 2023, after the Telangana High Court (HC), which was hearing the plea, recently dismissed the case. The court ordered the commission two weeks to respond. The NMC has confirmed with the court's statement and may reevaluate the NEET PG 2023 exam date.

After this FAIMA national chairman tweeted, “Telangana HC order is vry neutral. It has only asked @NMC_IND to consider postponement. We will go ahead with SC case. If FMGE exam can be postponed 15 days back due to local ELECTIONS , NEET PG can and should certainly be postponed for genuine cause."

Mansukh Mandaviya on the NEET PG 2023 postponement

Mansukh Mandaviya, the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), defended the government's decision not to reschedule the exam in the Lok Sabha by claiming that it is working to resume the session that was delayed owing to the pandemic (COVID-19). The MBBS internship deadline was extended by the Union Health Ministry on January 13 to August 11. Prior to that, candidates had until March 31, 2023, to finish their required one-year internship.

What are students asking for?

The applicants have been calling for a two- to three-week exam extension, which would shorten the time between the announcement of results and the counselling procedure. Nationwide, there is an increasing call for the NEET PG 2023 exam to be postponed. To support this request, doctors and aspirants have launched a number of online campaigns on various social media websites and platforms, and protest at Jantar Mantar.

READ | IPPB Recruitment 2023: Apply for India Post Payment Bank 41 Junior Associate and other posts, check selection process