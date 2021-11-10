CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022: CBSE takes BIG decision students need to know



The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will use advanced data analytics in order to check unfair practices during CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022.

“While all the efforts are being made to prevent the use of unfair means practices during the conduct of examinations in physical terms through monitoring by appointing external observers/flying squads and use of CCTV, the CBSE has decided further to improve upon it by using advance data analytics to detect cases/centres while there is a high probability of recourse to unfair means during examinations," Antriksh Johri, the director of IT at CBSE was quoted as saying by Livemint.

"The CBSE will use advanced data analytics to detect, respond and therefore, in the long run, prevent any irregularities in academic testing across all major CBSE administered exams in the country," he added.

It is learnt that the CBSE carried out a pilot analysis of the process during January 2021 Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) examination. The pilot analysis was done in collaboration with the Central Square Foundation and Playpower Labs to develop algorithms to identify suspicious data patterns.

"Based on the analysis results and the algorithms developed, CBSE has decided that such analysis will be extended to other administered examinations," Johri said.

According to Johri, the analysis will help the CBSE identify examination centres where the data indicates the existence of irregularities during examination.

"This will be used to strengthen the reliability of National Achievement Survey, Central Teachers Eligibility Test and board examinations conducted by CBSE," Johri said.

It is to be noted that Term 1 board exam for class 10 and class 12 is scheduled to begin from November 30 and December 1.

Meanwhile, the CBSE released the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 examination admit card and exam guidelines on Tuesday (November 9). The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the CBSE to divide the 2022 academic session for classes 10 and 12 students into 2 parts with a 50 per cent syllabus in each term.