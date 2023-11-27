Headlines

Rohit Sharma makes social media comeback after World Cup Final heartbreak

Following India's heartbreaking defeat in the ICC World Cup final against Australia, Rohit Sharma, the Indian captain, had been notably silent, leaving fans and cricket enthusiasts wondering about his state of mind.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 27, 2023, 02:07 PM IST

Following India's heartbreaking defeat in the ICC World Cup final against Australia, Rohit Sharma, the Indian captain, had been notably silent, leaving fans and cricket enthusiasts wondering about his state of mind. The defeat had left a profound impact on both fans and players, with Rohit visibly emotional after the match.

For the past week, Rohit Sharma had maintained a low profile, refraining from any social media activity. However, breaking the silence, Rohit has now shared his first post on Instagram, providing insight into his current activities. In the post shared on Sunday, Rohit is seen enjoying a holiday with his wife, Ritika Sajdeh.

Rohit Sharma, accompanied by Ritika, has taken a break from cricket to rejuvenate after the World Cup disappointment. The couple is captured in a candid moment, walking hand in hand, with Rohit placing his hands on Ritika's shoulders. The post suggests that Rohit is making an effort to move past the World Cup loss and find solace in the company of his loved ones.

It's evident that Rohit Sharma is taking some time off to relax and recharge, aiming to distance himself from the cricketing pressure for a while. As he navigates this personal journey, fans hope that the break will bring him the mental fortitude needed for the upcoming challenges, including the T20 World Cup next year and the Champions Trophy in 2025.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

