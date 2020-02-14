Trending#

Delhi Elections 2020

CAA protests

Ind vs NZ

Nirbhaya

JNU

  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket


NZ XI vs IND: Hanuma Vihari 101, Cheteshwar Pujara 92 try to save India as batting order collapse for 263

Not the score India would be wanting as they got bundled out for just 263 in the ongoing warm-up game against New Zealand XI in Hamilton.


Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari

, BCCI Twitter

Share

Written By

Edited By

Karen Noronha

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Feb 14, 2020, 11:14 AM IST

Not the score India would be wanting as they got bundled out for just 263 in the ongoing warm-up game against New Zealand XI in Hamilton.

India's decision to test their batting backfired as 3 of India's top-4 were dismissed for a total of 1 run.

The top-order - Prithvi Shaw sent packing for a four-ball duck, Mayank Agarwal, for one off the first delivery and Shubman Gill off the very next delivery - was exposed.

Despite the wobbly start, India's Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari dragged the visitors towards safety with fighting knocks.

India were reeling at 38/4 after the 1st hour of play but Pujara and Vihari combined for a 195-run stand.

While Pujara fell 8 runs short of a well deserved hundred, Vihari reached the milestone. 

The right-hander chose to retire soon after completing his hundred at the score of 101*. 

India then went on to lose quick wickets as they finished their innings in 78.5 overs.

New Zealand bowlers Scott Kuggeleijn and Ish Sodhi took three wickets each while Jake Gibson and James Neesham took three more.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli did not bat. The match is devoid of the first-class status as the teams chose to use all the players in their squads for the match. 

The warm-up clash is a 16 player-a-side game with 11 players batting and 11 players fielding.

Shubman Gill got a chance after Rohit Sharma faced injury. Agarwal and Shaw are expected to open in the series for India. However, Agarwal is having a horrid tour in the limited-overs leg. As for Shaw, he is making his return to Test cricket after a lengthy layoff.