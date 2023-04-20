Search icon
IPL 2023 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Punjab Kings by 24 runs

The star of the show was Mohammed Siraj, who claimed a magnificent four-wicket haul, conceding only 21 runs in his spell.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 20, 2023, 08:12 PM IST

Image Source: Twitter

In a thrilling IPL 2023 match at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, Royal Challengers Bangalore emerged victorious over Punjab Kings by 24 runs. 

The star of the show was Mohammed Siraj, who claimed a magnificent four-wicket haul, conceding only 21 runs in his spell. Siraj's heroics helped RCB restrict PBKS to a total of 150 all out in just 18.2 overs.

Earlier in the match, Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli had both scored half-centuries, but PBKS managed to keep RCB's total to 174/4. 

Harpreet Brar was the pick of the bowlers for PBKS, dismissing Kohli (59) and Glenn Maxwell (0) off consecutive deliveries. Nathan Ellis also got in on the action, dismissing Faf du Plessis for a well-played 84.

The win has propelled RCB to the fifth spot in the points table, while PBKS stands at 7th position.

IPL Points Table after RCB win

1. Rajasthan Royals (PTS 8, NRR +1.043)

2. Lucknow Super Giants (PTS 8, NRR +0.709)

3. Chennai Super Kings (PTS 6, NRR +0.265)

4. Gujarat Titans (PTS 6, NRR +0.192) 

5. Royal Challengers Bangalore (PTS 6, NRR -0.068)

6. Mumbai Indians (PTS 6, NRR -0.164)

7. Punjab Kings (PTS 6, NRR -0.298)

8. Kolkata Knight Riders (PTS 4, NRR -0.320)

9. Sunrisers Hyderabad (PTS 4, NRR -0.798)

10. Delhi capitals (PTS 0, NRR -1.488)

IPL 2023 Orange Cap List

1. Faf du Plessis - 343 runs

2. Virat Kohli - 279 runs

3. Jos Buttler - 244 runs

4. Venkatesh Iyer - 234 runs

5. Shikhar Dhawan - 233 runs

IPL 2023 Purple Cap List

1. Mohammed Sirj - 12 wickets

2. Mark Wood - 11 wickets

3. Yuzvendra Chahal - 11 wickets

4. Rashid Khan - 11 wickets

5. Mohammed Shami - 10 wickets

