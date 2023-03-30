'Bhai kab rukega': Sarfaraz Ahmed recalls funny incident with Virat Kohli during 2019 World Cup

Image Source: Screengrab

Former Pakistan cricket team captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed, has finally addressed his viral statement during the 2019 World Cup in England. The statement, "My answer also same, nothing different," was made in response to a question about the hype surrounding an India-Pakistan fixture. The comment quickly went viral and has since become a popular meme template.

During a captains' meeting before the tournament, both Sarfaraz and the then Indian captain Virat Kohli were asked about the anticipation surrounding the highly anticipated match. Kohli gave a lengthy response, explaining how players handle the pressure and hype. In contrast, Sarfaraz simply replied with his now-iconic statement.

“When we asked about the hype surrounding an India vs Pakistan match and how we react when people ask us for tickets, I said you can ask Virat first. I told him brother, why don’t you answer first? And Virat just started and went on. It was in England. I looked at him and was like ‘Bhai kab rukega? (When will you stop?). He kept using long words in English and all I could think of at that moment was ‘Who is going to translate all of this?’. I kept listening and said ‘Same answer’,” Ahmed said in the Nadir Ali Podcast.

Ahmed, the former captain of Pakistan during their victorious 2017 Champions Trophy campaign, reminisced about the thrilling final match against arch-rivals India. He vividly recalls the daunting task of defending a total of 338 against a formidable Indian batting lineup, feeling a sense of unease that it may not be enough.

“This is a memory (winning the Champions Trophy) which I can never forget,” Sarfaraz said. “To win a final against India cannot be described in words. Had it been a normal match, it wouldn’t have been such a big deal. We had won matches against India earlier as well, in ICC events, bilateral series – in fact, we have won more. But to win against such a team, which could chase down any total was incredible.”

During the World Cup, Sarfaraz created yet another viral meme when he was caught yawning on the field. The India-Pakistan match was a highlight of the event, with the Men in Blue dominating Pakistan by a whopping 89 runs, thanks in part to Rohit Sharma's century. Additionally, both KL Rahul and Virat Kohli scored impressive half-centuries.

