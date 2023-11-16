Virat Kohli, Shami’s performances back Disney+ Hotstar’s Rs 24789 crore bet, sets new record of.....

Virat Kohli slammed his 51st ODI century, the highest ever in ODI history, and on the other hand Mohammed Shami entered the leagues of legends by dismissing 7 New Zealand batters in the crucial game

Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami’s incredible record breaking performances in the ICC World Cup 2023 semi-final clash against New Zealand helped India to reach the finals. Virat Kohli slammed his 51st ODI century, the highest ever in ODI history, and on the other hand Mohammed Shami entered the leagues of legends by dismissing 7 New Zealand batters in the crucial game. Virat Kohli and Shami’s spectacular performances not only helped team Indian but it also backed Disney+ Hotstar to set a new world record. India vs New Zealand World Cup semi-final clash set a global streaming viewership record with peak concurrency of around 5.3 crore viewers. It is the highest digital viewership for any cricket match. With the feat, Disney’s streaming platform surpassed the previous record that was made when India and New Zealand met during the league stage of World Cup 2023. Peak concurrency during the India vs Pakistan match was around 3.5 crore.

Disney+ Hotstar is streaming World Cup 2023 matches for free on smartphones to get back the viewers that it lost after JioCinema started to stream IPL and other India matches for free. Due to the absence of cricket, Disney+ Hotstar lost around 12.5 million subscribers for its third quarter that ended on July 1. The platform had 40.4 million subscribers at June-end, down nearly 21 million since October last year.

In a major comeback plan, Disney+ Hotstar managed to renew media rights to show International Cricket Council's tournaments in India from 2024 to 2027 after winning a bid for Rs 24789 crore. The platform also streamed the Asia Cup cricket tournament for free on smartphones. With the recent viewership reports, it seems that following Mukesh Ambani’s plan to win the customers is working for Disney+ Hotstar.