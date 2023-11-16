Headlines

Mohammed Shami’s miraculous bowling decoded, Shoaib Akhtar explains magic behind match winning spells

The Railway Men director Shiv Rawail reveals why he isn't worried about Chernobyl comparisons | Exclusive

Virat Kohli, Shami’s performances back Disney+ Hotstar’s Rs 24789 crore bet, sets new record of.....

'Sloppy Effort': Rohit Sharma’s self criticism despite India’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 final entry

The Role That Changed My Life: Kay Kay Menon recalls Sarkar making him known, says 'I no longer had to introduce myself'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mohammed Shami’s miraculous bowling decoded, Shoaib Akhtar explains magic behind match winning spells

The Railway Men director Shiv Rawail reveals why he isn't worried about Chernobyl comparisons | Exclusive

Virat Kohli, Shami’s performances back Disney+ Hotstar’s Rs 24789 crore bet, sets new record of.....

First jobs of the worlds richest people

8 Animals with venomous saliva

AI imagines Game of Thrones characters in woollen clothes as 'winter is coming'

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sara Ali Khan stuns fans in three-piece lehenga, poses with Ibrahim Ali Khan, Amrita Singh for Dhanteras

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

The Railway Men director Shiv Rawail reveals why he isn't worried about Chernobyl comparisons | Exclusive

The Role That Changed My Life: Kay Kay Menon recalls Sarkar making him known, says 'I no longer had to introduce myself'

Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi's Merry Christmas pushed to 2024 due to 'back-to-back releases' of Animal, Dunki, Salaar

HomeBusiness

Business

Virat Kohli, Shami’s performances back Disney+ Hotstar’s Rs 24789 crore bet, sets new record of.....

Virat Kohli slammed his 51st ODI century, the highest ever in ODI history, and on the other hand Mohammed Shami entered the leagues of legends by dismissing 7 New Zealand batters in the crucial game

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 16, 2023, 02:15 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami’s incredible record breaking performances in the ICC World Cup 2023 semi-final clash against New Zealand helped India to reach the finals. Virat Kohli slammed his 51st ODI century, the highest ever in ODI history, and on the other hand Mohammed Shami entered the leagues of legends by dismissing 7 New Zealand batters in the crucial game. Virat Kohli and Shami’s spectacular performances not only helped team Indian but it also backed Disney+ Hotstar to set a new world record. India vs New Zealand World Cup semi-final clash set a global streaming viewership record with peak concurrency of around 5.3 crore viewers. It is the highest digital viewership for any cricket match. With the feat, Disney’s streaming platform surpassed the previous record that was made when India and New Zealand met during the league stage of World Cup 2023. Peak concurrency during the India vs Pakistan match was around 3.5 crore.

Disney+ Hotstar is streaming World Cup 2023 matches for free on smartphones to get back the viewers that it lost after JioCinema started to stream IPL and other India matches for free. Due to the absence of cricket, Disney+ Hotstar lost around 12.5 million subscribers for its third quarter that ended on July 1. The platform had 40.4 million subscribers at June-end, down nearly 21 million since October last year.

In a major comeback plan, Disney+ Hotstar managed to renew media rights to show International Cricket Council's tournaments in India from 2024 to 2027 after winning a bid for Rs 24789 crore. The platform also streamed the Asia Cup cricket tournament for free on smartphones. With the recent viewership reports, it seems that following Mukesh Ambani’s plan to win the customers is working for Disney+ Hotstar.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet engineer-turned-civil servant who cracked UPSC in 1970, resigned as IAS officer after 22 years due to...

Tiger 3 post credits scene: How that MCU-like scene with surprise cameo perfectly sets up Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's War 2

Abdul Razzaq issues public apology following controversial remark on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

DNA TV Show: Is Rs 19 crore smog tower in Delhi effective in tackling air pollution? Know how it works

Over 5,000 Myanmar nationals take refuge in Mizoram as fresh violence erupts

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sara Ali Khan stuns fans in three-piece lehenga, poses with Ibrahim Ali Khan, Amrita Singh for Dhanteras

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE