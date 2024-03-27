Twitter
Business

Meet woman, an Indian, who bought entire building to protect Arabian Sea view from her home, building is worth...

Following the demise of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala in 2022, she inherited his extensive stock portfolio, which made her one of India's wealthiest women.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Mar 27, 2024, 10:21 AM IST

The late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala is the third-richest woman in India with a net worth of $8.0 billion (Rs 66,000 crore approx), according to Forbes.

Following the demise of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala in 2022, she inherited his extensive stock portfolio, which made her one of India's wealthiest women. Her investment portfolio includes holdings in 29 companies, including Titan, Metro Brands, Star Health, Tata Motors, and Crisil.

In a recent development, Rekha Jhunjhunwala has reportedly acquired the majority of units within a building in Mumbai for Rs 118 crore for safeguarding the uninterrupted view of the Arabian Sea from her residence in Malabar Hill, according to Moneycontrol.

Jhunjhunwala's RARE Villa house is situated just behind sea-facing Rockside CHS, which was up for a rework. Rockside and six more buildings in Walkeshwar were slated for redevelopment under a cluster scheme. Popular developer Shapoorji Pallonji had finalised a commercial proposal for each homeowner to obtain an additional carpet area of about 50 per cent in the refurnished look.

Born on September 12, 1963, Rekha Jhunjhunwala did her graduation from Mumbai University. She got married to Rakesh Jhunjhunwala in 1987.

She has three children - Nishtha, and twins Aryaman and Aryaveer. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passed away on August 14, 2022, at 62. At the time of his death, he was worth $5 billion (Rs 41,000 crore approx.)

 

