Meet Srikanth Venkatachari, Mukesh Ambani’s trusted aide who is given a big responsibility by Reliance chairman

Srikanth Venkatachari, Mukesh Ambani’s trusted aide who will serve as the CFO of Reliance

Srikanth Venkatachari was appointed the new chief financial officer (CFO) of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) few days ago. Srikanth Venkatachari is scheduled to take charge as the new CFO of Reliance from June 1. Srikanth will succeed Alok Agarwal, who was the CFO of Reliance since 2005. Alok Agarwal will now serve as the senior advisor to Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani.

According to reports, Srikanth Venkatachari joined Reliance 14 years ago. He is currently serving as the joint chief financial officer of Reliance, India’s biggest company by market capitalisation.

"The Board of Directors of the company, based on the recommendation of the Human Resources, Nomination and Remuneration Committee, at its meeting held on March 24, 2023, has designated Shri Srikanth Venkatachari (Joint Chief Financial Officer of the Company since 2011) as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from June 1, 2023," the company notification said.

“Shri Alok Agarwal, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, will assume a new role as Senior Advisor to the Chairman and Managing Director of the Company assisting him on a wide range of strategic issues with effect from June 1, 2023, after 30 years of distinguished service," said RIL in the filing.

“Shri Alok Agarwal is an accomplished finance professional. He was appointed as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company in 2005. The Board appreciated Shri Alok Agarwal for his contribution in the transformative journey of the Company," the notification added.

Before joining Reliance, Srikanth Venkatachari was working with the Citi Group. He worked in forex trading and derivates at Citi Group for over two decades. Srikanth V also worked as the head of markets at Citi Group.