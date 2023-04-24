Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Meet Srikanth Venkatachari, Mukesh Ambani’s trusted aide who is given a big responsibility by Reliance chairman

According to reports, Srikanth Venkatachari joined Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries 14 years ago.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 24, 2023, 08:09 AM IST

Meet Srikanth Venkatachari, Mukesh Ambani’s trusted aide who is given a big responsibility by Reliance chairman
Srikanth Venkatachari, Mukesh Ambani’s trusted aide who will serve as the CFO of Reliance

Srikanth Venkatachari was appointed the new chief financial officer (CFO) of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) few days ago. Srikanth Venkatachari is scheduled to take charge as the new CFO of Reliance from June 1. Srikanth will succeed Alok Agarwal, who was the CFO of Reliance since 2005. Alok Agarwal will now serve as the senior advisor to Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani.

 According to reports, Srikanth Venkatachari joined Reliance 14 years ago. He is currently serving as the joint chief financial officer of Reliance, India’s biggest company by market capitalisation.

"The Board of Directors of the company, based on the recommendation of the Human Resources, Nomination and Remuneration Committee, at its meeting held on March 24, 2023, has designated Shri Srikanth Venkatachari (Joint Chief Financial Officer of the Company since 2011) as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from June 1, 2023," the company notification said.

“Shri Alok Agarwal, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, will assume a new role as Senior Advisor to the Chairman and Managing Director of the Company assisting him on a wide range of strategic issues with effect from June 1, 2023, after 30 years of distinguished service," said RIL in the filing.

“Shri Alok Agarwal is an accomplished finance professional. He was appointed as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company in 2005. The Board appreciated Shri Alok Agarwal for his contribution in the transformative journey of the Company," the notification added.

Before joining Reliance, Srikanth Venkatachari was working with the Citi Group. He worked in forex trading and derivates at Citi Group for over two decades. Srikanth V also worked as the head of markets at Citi Group.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Team RRR - Ram Charan, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli - go desi at the Oscars 2023 'champagne carpet'
Aadhaar-PAN linking, mutual fund nomination and more: 5 deadlines ending on March 31
Lionel Messi wins 2022 Best FIFA Men's Player Award, take a look at PSG star's other historic achievements
In pics: Sonam Kapoor gives detailed tour of her Delhi mansion worth Rs. 173 crore with Baby Vayu
Photos of luxurious private jets of Naatu Naatu stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan
Speed Reads
More
First-image
TN HSE Class 12 Result 2023 on May 8: Check all important dates here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.