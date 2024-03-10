Meet Jayanti Gupta, India's star cricketer MS Dhoni's elder sister, she married to...

Meet MS Dhoni's sister Jayanti Gupta who has been an important part of the star cricketer's life. Know her story here.

Mahinder Singh Dhoni is one of the most loved cricketers that India has seen. His accomplishments, his humility and the ability to keep calm in the toughest times have made people respect him greatly. But did you know that MS Dhoni's elder sister was a big part of his life?

MS Dhoni retired from all forms of cricket except for the IPL. He is presently the captain of Chennai Super Kings and makes around Rs 50 crore annually. Jayanti Gupta, the older sister of Dhoni plays an important role in his life.

Dhoni grew up in a middle-class family. His father, Pan Singh Dhoni was a mid-level government job. Jayanti Gupta is about 3-4 years older than the former Team India skipper.

Jayanti has always been supportive of her brother's choices and encouraged him to pursue his dream of becoming a cricketer. She even stood up for Dhoni when their father was against his decision to become a cricketer.

Even after the fame that Dhoni has earned himself, Jayanti Gupta maintains a low profile and leads a normal life, away from the spotlight. She is currently working as an English teacher in a public school in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

Jayanti is married to Gautam Gupta, who is one of Dhoni’s oldest and closest friends from Ranchi. Gautam also played a vital role in Dhoni’s journey and assisted him during his days as a state and district player at the beginning of his career. This was also portrayed in the biopic of Dhoni.