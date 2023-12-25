Headlines

'I didn't believe in vacations or weekends until...': Microsoft founder Bill Gates

Microsoft's founder Bill Gates recently stated that he didn't think weekends and holidays were important

Varnika Srivastava

Updated: Dec 25, 2023, 07:11 AM IST

(File Image)
Something made the founder of one of the biggest tech businesses reconsider his views on weekends and vacations. At a staggering $2.78 trillion in market price, Microsoft is among the most well-known computer businesses in the world. In a blog post, Microsoft's founder Bill Gates recently stated that he didn't think weekends and holidays were important.

As he and his childhood friend Paul Allen built Microsoft from the ground up and took it to new heights, Bill Gates has one of the most inspiring success stories of all time. In his speech, Gates shared how, as a young man, he had no idea of the value of weekends and holidays.

The Microsoft founder wrote in his blog, "When I was my kids' age, I didn't believe in vacations or weekends. But as I got older—and especially since I became a father—I realized there is more to life than work."

Bill Gates remarked that witnessing his children grow up has been a "invaluable source of wisdom in their own right," highlighting the value of life experiences beyond just one's professional career.

Bill Gates' remarks coincide with the news that Infosys founder Narayana Murthy gained notoriety by advocating that the country's youth should put in 70 hours of work a week to advance the country. Although Gates used to share similar opinions, he is now emphasising the value of striking a work-life balance.

In his blog post, the billionaire wrote, "I hope you're able to take some time this holiday season to have fun and relax before we dive into 2024."

