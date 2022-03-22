'The Kashmir Files' team meets Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Vivek Agnihotri reveals details of meeting

'The Kashmir Files' has been proven to be a game-changer in this season. The film has been setting records since its release and more milestones are being added each day.

'The Kashmir Files' has been collecting praises from every corner of the country and abroad. Many big and known personalities from politicians to celebrities to the common man, everyone is coming forward to support and laud the effort director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has put in to bring such an important topic in front of the audience.

In its journey, 'The Kashmir Files' team got the golden chance to meet the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, where they discussed the film and more.

Dishing out details of the meeting, director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, said, "The team of 'The Kashmir Files’ met Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath ji, he is extremely busy but he especially flew down from Gorakhpur to Lucknow only to meet our team. We spoke at length about the film. He apprised us, that how when terrorism and criminal elements are given ideological support, how they destroy not just lives but the entire social fabric of the society."

Vivek added, "He also spoke to us about how the Hindi film industry can become a soft power and show light to the world. I presented to him my case about what the UP government can do to empower the Hindi film industry and to give career options to creative talent from the state of UP and especially the Hindi heartland. We thanked him for his victory and he congratulated us on the great unprecedented success of 'The Kashmir Files’ and this became evident that this is the golden period for India where everybody is trying to fight terrorism and promote the values of humanity all across the globe and 'The Kashmir Files’ is proving it with every day and every hour all across the world."

Living up to its title, ‘The Kashmir Files’ is a true story, based on video interviews of the first generation victims of The Kashmir Genocide of Kashmiri Pandit Community. It’s a heart-wrenching narrative of the pain, suffering, struggle and trauma of Kashmiri pandits and questions eye-opening facts about democracy, religion, politics and humanity.

Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the exodus drama features a stellar cast of actors including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, and Chinmay Mandlekar.

Produced by Zee Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi, and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, ‘The Kashmir Files’, written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri was released in theatres on 11th March 2022.