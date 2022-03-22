'The Kashmir Files' box office: Film overtakes 'Sooryavanshi', '83' in second week collections - see details

'The Kashmir Files' has been creating new records ever since it was released on March 11 across India. Certainly, one of the most talked-about and highly debated films of its time, the exodus drama has been performing supremely well at the box office, breaking records set by the biggest money-spinners of Bollywood and setting the cash registers ringing.

Taking to his social media recently, trade analyst Taran Adarsh mentioned that 'The Kashmir Files' has overtaken Akshay Kumar starrer 'Sooryavanshi' and Ranveer Singh's '83' in second week box office collections. He also mentioned that 'The Kashmir Files' had beaten SpiderMan by a 'record margin'.

The overall India business of 'The Kashmir Files' stands at Rs 179.85 cr. The film has already crossed the Rs 200 crore mark globally.

"#TheKashmirFiles is SENSATIONAL... *Week 2* trending is THE HIGHEST in *post pandemic era*, OVERTAKES #Sooryavanshi, #83TheFilm and #Hollywood giant #SpiderMan BY A RECORD MARGIN... [Week 2] Fri 19.15 cr, Sat 24.80 cr, Sun 26.20 cr, Mon 12.40 cr. Total: ₹ 179.85 cr. #India biz.," read Taran Adarsh's tweet.

Despite many odds including non-holiday release, limited promotions, limited screen count and big competition from 'Radhe Shyam', ‘The Kashmir Files’ has emerged winner at the box office.

With huge critical acclaim, hard-hitting narrative and stupendous performances, ‘The Kashmir Files’ is performing spectacularly well at the box-office and is the craze around it is expected to grow in the coming days.

Living up to its title, ‘The Kashmir Files’ is a true story, based on video interviews of the first generation victims of The Kashmir Genocide of Kashmiri Pandit Community. It’s a heart-wrenching narrative of the pain, suffering, struggle and trauma of Kashmiri pandits and questions eye-opening facts about democracy, religion, politics and humanity.

Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the exodus drama features a stellar cast of actors including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar.

Produced by Zee Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, ‘The Kashmir Files’, written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri released in theatres on March 11, 2022.