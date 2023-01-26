Search icon
'What a trip': Hrithik Roshan praises Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's Pathaan, fans say 'missed you Kabir'

Apart from Salman Khan's Tiger cameo, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan has multiple references to Hrithik Roshan's Kabir from War.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 26, 2023, 10:46 PM IST

Pathaan-Hrithik Roshan in War/File photos

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham-starrer Pathaan has been receiving a thunderous response at the box office as the Siddharth Anand film minted a massive Rs 106 crore gross worldwide on the first day of theatrical release, i.e. on January 25 with the highest opening ever for a Bollywood film in India of Rs 55 crore nett.

Well, it is no more a secret that Salman Khan made a crucial cameo in his Tiger avatar in Pathaan, which is the fourth film in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, and War. The recently released film had multiple references to Hrithik Roshan's Kabir from War, which was also helmed by Siddharth Anand.

Now, Hrithik himself has shared his review of Pathaan on his Twitter on Thursday night. Congratulating the entire team, he wrote, "What a trip. Incredible vision, some never seen before visuals, tight screenplay, amazing music, surprises and twists all the way thru. Sid you have done it again, Adi your courage astounds me. Congrats Shahrukh, Deepika, John n the entire team. #pathaan".

As soon as he dropped this tweet, netizens stormed his comments section saying that they missed Kabir in Pathaan. "Love you man. In the entire movie, I was looking for your cameo but koi na (no worries). Hope, I will see both you and SRK together in War 2", wrote  a user while another replied, "Cannot wait to see Kabir and Pathan together."

Meanwhile, the next film in the YRF Spy Universe is Tiger 3 slated to release on Diwali 2023. It has already been revealed that Salman Khan-starrer will have Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan in a crucial cameo. We can only hope that the Maneesh Sharma directorial will also see Hrithik Roshan's Kabir joining the two Khans to complete the spy trio.

