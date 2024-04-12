Meet actress who dated India cricketer at peak of career, never got married, is single mother, quit acting, now...

Twitter
Zaheer Khan found his soulmate in 'Chak De India' fame Sagarika Ghatge. On the other hand, Isha Sharvani is a single mother and is living a fulfilling life with her son Luca. There is no information about whether Isha Sharvani is married or not.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Apr 12, 2024, 10:35 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Cinema and cricket often go hand-in-hand. There are many instances where a Bollywood actress or actor fell in love with a cricketer and married them. However, not everyone is lucky in love and the same happened with an Indian actress who loved an Indian cricketer. Both of them dated each other for 8 years after which a rift in their relationship made them go their separate ways. Now, this actress is raising her child alone and living life on her own terms. 

The actress we are talking about today is none other than Isha Sharvani who is not only known for her work in Hindi films but South films as well. This actress made a strong debut in Bollywood but could not live up to the expectations of the audiences which led to a decline in her career. 

More than her films, Isha Sharvani grabbed headlines for her personal life. She was in love with Indian fast bowler Zaheer Khan. Neither of them accepted their relationship publically but were often spotted attending events and parties together. 

Media reports state that both Zaheer and Isha met at an event of the Indian cricket team where the actress was performing. Their relationship reportedly continued for 8 years but in 2012, the couple separated.

Zaheer Khan found his soulmate in 'Chak De India' fame Sagarika Ghatge. On the other hand, Isha Sharvani is a single mother and is living a fulfilling life with her son Luca. There is no information about whether Isha Sharvani is married or not.

In 2012, Isha Sharvani confirmed the news of her and Zaheer Khan's breakup in an interview but they never disclosed the reason behind it. Isha said in the interview that she still considers Zaheer Khan as her good friend. 

In the same year, Isha Sharvani participated in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5. However, she had to leave the show despite being in the top 3 due to a leg injury. After this, Isha Sharvani was seen in a few selected films before she quit acting for good. 

Isha Sharvani currently lives in Perth, Australia with her son. It is unclear what Isha Sharvani does now. As per her Instagram profile, the actress is a dance/yoga instructor. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
