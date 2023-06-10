'Known for womanising': Kangana Ranaut slams Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana for casting 'skinny white rat' Ranbir Kapoor

Credit: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

On Saturday, Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram and slammed Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana for starring Ranbir Kapoor as lord Ram. She called the actor ‘a skinny white rat’ and slammed the makers for offering him the lead role.

She wrote, “Recently I am hearing news about another coming up Bolly Ramayana…... Where a skinny white rat (so called actor) who desperately needs some sun tan and conscience he is infamous for doing nasty under hand PR about almost every one in the industry… known for womanising and drug addiction after desperately trying to prove himself lord shiva in a trilogy (which no one watched or want to make more parts of ) has now grown fancy to be Lord Rama... Whereas a young southern superstar who is known to be self made, a devoted family man a traditionalist also according to Valmiki ji discription he looks more like Lord Rama in his complexion, demeanour and facial features….. is offered to play Ravana.”

She further added, “What kind of Kalyuga is this?? No pale looking druggie soy boy should play lord Rama ....Jai Shri Ram.” Meanwhile, the reports of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana starring Ranbir Kapoor being postponed have been doing rounds on social media.

However, the producer of the film Madhu Mantena has rubbished the reports. Now, another buzz surrounding the movie has taken over social media. If reports are to be believed, Alia Bhatt will be playing the role of Sita in the movie instead of Sai Pallavi and this has netizens fuming in anger.

Confirming Alia Bhatt’s casting in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, a source told Pinkvilla, “Alia was the first choice for Ramayana, but back in the day, the dates couldn't match due to multiple reasons. But with all the delays, Nitesh and producer Madhu Mantena have gotten back to their first choice and the actress is excited to play a character that could stay with her for a lifetime. Same for Ranbir, who is charged up for this new divine journey of Shri Ram.”