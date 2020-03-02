'Devi': Kajol, Shruti Haasan, Neha Dhupia's short film will make you feel emotionally disturbed

devi, kajol, mukta barve, neena kulkarni, shivani raghuvanshi, Shruti Haasan, Neha Dhupia

The much-awaited short film Devi is out. The hard-hitting film stars Kajol, Shruti Haasan, Neha Dhupia Bedi, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Yashaswini Dayama, Sandhya Mhatre and Rama Joshi in the lead roles. Going by the teaser, the short film showed glimpses of sisterhood with an emotional backdrop. But the actual film will leave you shocked and in tears. Devi shows the harsh truth of rape victims and in an unexpected way.

The film starts with Kajol doing Puja and everyone is sitting in a clustered room. They all are either in pensive mood, fighting with each other or trying to watch the old television set. Suddenly the doorbell rings and everyone talks about how a new guest won't fit in here as they are already large in numbers. Then they decide who will be staying out to let the new person enter the room. This leads to the shocking revelation of how they all are rape victims and are dead.

Their intense conversation also includes how old rapists were and how the victims were killed. They mention the age of 42, 55 and more, while talking about the death they mention by getting strangled, stabbed and more. Neha, on the other hand, says she killed herself.

Check out the short film below:

The short film ends with the identity of the new member and it will leave you shocked and traumatised that very moment.

Devi is helmed by Priyanka Banerjee and produced by Electric Apples Entertainment.