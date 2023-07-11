Arshad Warsi recalls expecting 'gaalis' from Jaya Bachchan on first meeting, says, 'I thought she is going to...'

Arshad Warsi recalls his first meeting with Jaya Bachchan for his debut film Tere Mere Sapne.

Arshad Warsi made his Bollywood debut with the movie Tere Mere Sapne along with Chandrachur Singh. The actor who is currently enjoying the success of his recent series Asur 2, talked about how he bagged his first film and recalled his first meeting with Jaya Bachchan.

In an interview with Times of India, Arshad Warsi’s debut film Tere Mere Sapne was produced by Amitabh Bachchan’s production company, talking about the same, the actor revealed that filmmaker Joy Augustine offered him the film and told him that the production company just wanted to see his photos. To this, the actor responded, “I said, 'Dude I can't act, don't do this to me!' You meet people who come here to do a film and they don't make it, and everyone knows that! It's like they are out on the streets and people go, 'Poor guy came from his village to become a hero, but he couldn't. Look at him now traveling in a bus.' I didn't want to be that guy!”

He then added that he later got a call from Jaya Bachchan asking him to meet her in her office. Recalling his first meeting, Arshad Warsi said, “I thought she is going to fire me! I thought, 'Hmm Jaya Bachchan, let's get fired by her, why not, Amitabh Bachchan ki biwi hai! Inke muh se do-chaar gaaliya achchi lagegi, it will be a story in my life.' So I went thinking I will be fired, but she kept asking me do I speak Hindi, and I kept replying yes I do, in English, I was so nervous. Then she said, 'You are doing the film.' I died! I said ab khatam (everything's over).”

He further revealed that when he asked Jaya Bachchan later how she was convinced that he should be cast in the film, the actress replied that in the 36 photos that he had sent, each pic had a different expression.

Meanwhile, Arshad Warsi is currently seen in the web series Asur 2 starring Barun Sobti, Riddhi Dogra, Anupriya Goenka Gaurav Arora, and Meiyang Chang among others. The series which is streaming on Jio Cinema is written by Gaurav Shukla and directed by Oni Sen.

