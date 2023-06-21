Adipurush's controversial Lord Hanuman line removed, leaked video of new dialogue goes viral

A still of Devdatta Nage as Lord Bajrang in Adipurush

The Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer Adipurush has stirred controversy over dialogue, which has been termed as "cringe-worhty". However, the makers as promised, have now changed the controversial lines in the film. The dialogue in contention was by Lord Bajrang (Hanuman) played by Devdatta Nage during the Lanka Dahan scene. The lines were: "Kapda tere baap ka, tel tere baap ka, aag bhi tere baap ki, aur jalegi bhi tere baap ki."

However, the lines have now been altered in the new prints. From "baap", the words have now been changed to "Lanka". A viewer took to Twitter, where he shared a clip from the new prints, which sounds: "Kapda teri Lanka ka, tel teri Lanka ka, aag bhi teri Lanka ki, aur jalegi bhi teri Lanka hi."

Here's the clip of the revised dialogue

On Tuesday, the All India Cine Workers Association, an independent registered body of film technicians and workers, has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the ongoing controversy around Adipurush. The body has said that the film has insulted the Hindu mythological epic Ramayana and demanded a ban on it. They have also asked an FIR be registered against director Om Raut and dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir for hurting religious sentiments.

News agency ANI reported on Tuesday afternoon that the All India Cine Workers Association had written to PM Modi, requesting him to “stop screening the movie and immediately order a ban of #Adipurush screening in the theatres and OTT platforms in the future.”

In its letter, shared on the organisation’s official letterhead, the association’s president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta wrote, “All Indian Cine Workers Association demands ban on screening the movie Adipurush. This movie’s screenplay and dialogues are clearly defaming the image of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman. Adipurush Movie is hurting religious sentiments of Hindus and Sanatan Dharma.”

Adipurush is inspired by the Hindu epic Ramayana. The film is directed by Om Raut. It stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh and Devdutta Nage. It was released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada last week on June 16.

(With inputs from IANS)