Adipurush: All India Cine Workers Association requests PM Modi to ban film, demands FIR against Om Raut, Manoj Muntashir

Devdatta Nage plays Hanuman in Adipurush

The All India Cine Workers Association, an independent registered body of film technicians and workers, has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the ongoing controversy around Adipurush. The body has said that the film has insulted theHindu mythological epic Ramayana and demanded a ban on it. They have also asked an FIR be registered against director Om Raut and dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir for hurting religious sentiments.

News agency ANI reported on Tuesday afternoon that All India Cine Workers Association had written to PM Modi, requesting him to “stop screening the movie and immediately order a ban of #Adipurush screening in the theatres and OTT platforms in the future.”

In its letter, shared on the organisation’s official letterhead, the association’s president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta wrote, “All Indian Cine Workers Association demands ban on screening the movie Adipurush. This movie’s screenplay and dialogues are clearly defaming the image of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman. Adipurush Movie is hurting religious sentiments of Hindus and Sanatan Dharma.”

The letter emphasised the significance of Lord Rama in Hinduism and added, “Prabhu Shri Ram is a God for everyone in India not matter what religious faith one comes from, this movie depicts Lord Ram and even Ravan who looks like a character of a video game, with dialogues hurting every Indian in the country and across the globe.”

Asking for a ban on the film, the letter further read, “We request Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji order to stop screening this movie and immediately order a ban of Adipurush screening in the Theatres and OTT platforms in the future.” They als asked for action against the director, producers and dialogue writer of the film. “We need FIR against the Director (Om Raut), Writer (Manoj Muntasir Shukla ) & the Producers of the Movie who have hurt the Hindu sentiments and save the image of our Bhagwan Shri Ram, Maa Sita & Ramsevak Bhaghwan Hanuman.”

Adipurush, which released on Friday, is based on Ramayana, and has been courting controversy over its dialogue. Many have criticised the modern lingo used by some characters – chiefly Hanuman – saying it degrades their standing. The film has also been criticised for taking liberties in its plot and deviating from the epic, which is considered holy by many Hindus. Adipurush stars Prabhas as Lord Rama, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana.