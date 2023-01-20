Search icon
2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios launched in India at Rs 5.68 lakh: Design, interiors, features and more

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 20, 2023, 01:56 PM IST

2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.

2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios has been launched in India today (January 20) at a starting price of Rs 5,68,500 (ex-showroom). The company started accepting booking for the new Hyundai Grand i10 Nios earlier this month at Rs 11,000. The 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is the brand’s second launch of 2023 after the Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV that made its debut at Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida. Here’s everything you need to know about the 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.

2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Engine

The new Grand i10 Nios will offer customers a choice of three powertrain options that include - 1.2 l Kappa petrol with 5 speed manual transmission; 1.2 l Kappa petrol with Smart Auto AMT; and 1.2 l Kappa petrol + CNG with 5 speed manual transmission. 

2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Design

The new Grand i10 Nios comes with a significant redesign in terms of exterior styling with an ameliorated façade that boasts of new age design with painted black radiator grille, LED daytime running lamps (DRLs) integrated on a sleek looking body colored front bumper. It gets a  bold front appeal with projector headlamps, featuring a stylish sweptback design. It comes with diamond cut alloy wheels, shark fin antenna, LED tail lamp design that adds to the sporty look of this hatchback.

The new Hyundai Grand i10 Nios comes in six monotone colour options - Polar White, Titan Grey, Typhoon Silver, Spark Green (New), Teal Blue and Fiery Red. It also gets two Dual Tone colour options that includes Spark Green (New) with black roof and Polar White with black roof.

2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Interiors

Hyundai has enhanced the technological appeal of the new Grand i10 Nios with features such as: 8-inch touchscreen display audio with smart phone navigation, Wireless phone charger, Smartkey with push button start/ stop, Full Automatic Temperature Control(FATC), Smartphone Connectivity (Apple CarPlay & Android Auto), Voice Recognition and Rear AC Vents.

2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Safety

The new Grand i10 Nios comes with first-in-segment standard safety features including 4-Airbags (Driver, Passenger & Side Airbags), while the top end variant will also boast of curtain airbags. In addition, features such as Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management, Hill Start Assist Control and Parking Assist with Rear Parking Sensors and Rear camera with display on audio.

