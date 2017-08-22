DNA Evening Reads | Triple talaq; 1993 blast verdict; Arjuna Awards and more

Know the top trending stories of the evening

SC order grants equality to Muslim women, powerful measure for empowerment: PM Modi

The five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court on Tuesday passed a landmark verdict holding the practice of Triple Talaq as unconstitutional.

After reading separate judgments, the five-judge bench ruled in 3:2 majority Triple Talaq is void and illegal.

1993 Mumbai blasts: TADA court to pronounce quantum of sentence on September 7

A special Terrorist and Disruptive Activities Court (TADA) will pronounce the quantum of sentence to all convicts, including Abu Salem on September 7, for their role in the 1993 bomb blasts that shook Mumbia.

Madras HC rejects Karti Chidambaram’s petition to quash FIR in corruption case

The Madras High Court on Tuesday rejected Karti Chidrambaram's petition seeking the quashing of the FIR registered against him in a corruption case.

AIADMK crisis: 19 MLAs in Dhinakaran camp withdraw support to EPS; DMK asks Governor to order floor test

A day after the two factions of the ruling AIADMK merged, MLAs owing allegiance to sidelined party Deputy General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran met Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, and demanded a change of Chief Minister.

Devendra Jhajharia, Sardar Singh get Khel Ratna, Arjuna Award for Pujara, Harmanpreet

Paralympian star Devendra Jhajharia, who clinched gold in men's F46 javelin throw at the Rio Olympics and former Indian hockey skipper Sardar Singh will be honoured with the prestigious Rajiv gandhi Khel Ratna award this year.