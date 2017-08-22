Not in our jurisdiction; approach Delhi HC: Madras HC rejects Karti Chidambaram’s petition to quash FIR in corruption case

The Madras HC told P Chidambaram's son that it could not entertain his petition, and that the Delhi HC would be the right court to approach

The Madras High Court on Tuesday rejected Karti Chidrambaram’s petition seeking the quashing of the FIR registered against him in a corruption case. The move comes days after the Supreme Court directed Karti, son of former Union minister P Chidambaram, to appear before investigators at the CBI headquarters on August 23 for questioning in the case.

Karti had approached the Madras High Court seeking the quashing of the FIR in the case. The court said that it had no jurisdiction to entertain the petition, adding that the Delhi High Court and not the Madras High Court would be the correct court to approach.

Earlier, the apex court allowed Karti to be accompanied by a lawyer at the CBI headquarters during the questioning.

It gave CBI the liberty to question him for as many days as it wants till August 28, the next date of hearing.

It also asked Karti to carry all necessary documents required to defend himself against the allegations made by the CBI in the FIR.

The bench, however, clarified that the accompanying lawyer would sit in an adjoining room to the place where Karti will be quizzed by CBI investigators.

The bench has now posted the matter for consideration on August 28 and asked both parties to file their respective reports with regard to the investigation and other aspects of the case.

The apex court had on August 14 said that Karti would not be allowed to leave India without subjecting himself to investigation in the corruption case.