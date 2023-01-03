'Yes I was a playboy...': Imran Khan admits Gen Bajwa's charge amid sex chat row

Imran Khan has been married and divorced thrice. (File)

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday that his nemesis, retired army general Qamar Javed Bajwa, had called him a 'playboy' at a meeting before he was ousted from the constitutional post earlier this year. Khan, a cricketer-turned-politician, was voted out of power via a no-confidence motion, but the ouster was seen as a direct result of his fall-out with the Pakistani military.

Talking about the leaked audio clips in which Khan was heard having a sex chat with an unknown woman over phone, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chairman said it would send the wrong message to the youths of the country.

Pakistan's Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has called the audio clips genuine and promised that even video clips will emerge in the near future.

Khan said Bajwa told him he had the audios and videos of the members of his party, and called him a playboy.

Playboy is an offensive term used for men who have sexual relationships with multiple women.

"I told him, 'yes, I was (a playboy) in the past and I never claimed that I am an angel," Khan said, as per PTI.

Khan said Bajwa stabbed him in his back as he wanted Shehbaz Sharif to be the Prime Minister of the country.

Khan, a Britain-educated man, had been linked with several women during his cricket career. The flamboyant man is one of the greatest all-rounders cricket has seen. He led Pakistan to a famous world cup win in 1992.

He has been married and divorced thrice.

The audio clips were shared by Pakistani journalist Syed Haider on YouTube. They have now gone viral.

In the calls, a woman allegedly told Khan that she had been sore because of 'what you have done to me'. "I can't even go to the doctor," she added.

The audio clip triggered a massive controversy with the opposition calling him a C grade porn actor.