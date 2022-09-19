Canadian Parliament celebrates International Gita Mahotsav

File Photo

During the Canadian celebration of International Gita Mahotsav, House of Commons member Chandra Arya pushed for the designation of November as Hindu Heritage Month.

Also, READ: Queen Elizabeth II burial: Moments from the funeral in London - In Pics

Mahotsav was held from September 16-18, according to a statement released by Bharat Sevashram Sangha Canada.

On day two, festivities took place in the Living Art Center of Mississauga, and on day three, a Shobha yatra march brought the celebration to a close in the Yonge-Dundas Square neighbourhood of downtown Toronto. Canada's Member of Parliament for Nepean, House of Commons, Chandra Arya, spoke at the event, highlighting his private member's bill to designate November as Hindu Heritage Month.

According to Arya, the Canadian government should honour the Hindu community for its contributions to the country's economic and social growth.

"As per the Mental Health Commission of Canada 1 in 5 people in Canada lives with a mental illness each year. As per the British Census 2021 around 1 in 5 (21%) adults experienced some form of depression. In America, US CDC 2022 reports that 32.3 per cent overall population is affected by Anxiety or Depression disorders," Swami Advaitananda Giri, the chairman of the International Meditation Foundation said in the statement.

He further stated that a serious question arises if 32.3 per cent of the population is having serious mental health issues like anxiety or depression then. "If 97 per cent population is experiencing sadness then that requires immediate work to fix the problem. Bhagwat Gita in life is the solution for it and people of other faiths follow their own path and that is the solution for them."

A video message from Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Yog Guru Baba Ramdev was also played during the program. In the message, the Chief Minister said, "with the inspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, since 2016, we are celebrating Gita Mahotsav at the International level."

In the Mahotsav Apoorva Srivastava, Consulate General of India, Patric Brown, Mayor of Brampton, Bonnie Crombie, Mayor of Mississauga, Nina Tangri MPP of Streetsville, Deepak Anand, MPP of Malton also stated their views.

(With Inputs from ANI)