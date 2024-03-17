Street vendor shows incredible dough-tossing skills in viral video, internet is impressed

Delhi street vendor's incredible paratha dough-tossing skills captured in a viral video, showcasing remarkable precision and coordination.

In the midst of our daily social media scroll, it's not uncommon to stumble upon videos that leave us in awe. One such video, rapidly gaining traction online, features a street vendor in Delhi showcasing extraordinary paratha dough-tossing prowess. The undated footage captures the vendor effortlessly flinging perfectly round paratha dough across a distance, landing it directly onto a sizzling hot pan held by another cook. This stunning display of coordination and precision has captivated audiences, amassing over 400,000 views and 2,000 likes on the social media platform X.

Filmed at a food stall named "Flying Paratha" near Gate Number Six of Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, the video sheds light on the often-overlooked talent of street chefs. Viewers marveled at the vendor's impeccable accuracy and technique, flooding the comments section with expressions of amazement. Comments like "Woww! The Flying Paratha!" and "Practice makes a man perfect...!!!" echoed the sentiment of admiration for the vendor's skill.

One user on X exclaimed, "Woww! The Flying parathe!" while another quipped, "Practice makes, parathe fly perfect…!!!" Praising the cook's finesse, another user remarked, "He’s got everything, spin, drift, dip." Light-hearted humor also found its place in the comments, with one person jokingly sharing, "I’ve actually had this. My wife threw a parantha at me once."

The viral video serves as a reminder of the remarkable talents found among street vendors, adding a touch of fascination to the culinary scene in Delhi. As the clip continues to circulate across social media platforms, it's evident that this particular street vendor's paratha-tossing skills have left a lasting impression on audiences.