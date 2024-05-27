Twitter
Space-theme, celebrity guests, and more: What's happening in Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's 2nd pre-wedding celebration

Approximately eight hundred guests are reportedly invited, including celebrities like Salman Khan, MS Dhoni, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor. For the spectacular celebration, a number of celebrities have already left for Italy.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : May 27, 2024, 05:20 PM IST

The second pre-wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is scheduled to take place on a cruise through Italy and France, and will be hosted by billionaire Mukesh Ambani and his spouse Nita Ambani. The couple plans to get married in July of this year.

Approximately eight hundred guests are reportedly invited, including celebrities like Salman Khan, MS Dhoni, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor. For the spectacular celebration, a number of celebrities have already left for Italy.

The pre-wedding cruise's unique space theme is its most intriguing feature.On March 29, there will be a luncheon and traditional cruise dress code for the second pre-wedding celebration, which is followed by a "Starry Night" in Western formals. On May 30, there's a "Toga Party" at night and a "Roman Holiday" in tourist-friendly clothes. "V Turns One Under the Sun," which premieres on May 31 and is probably a celebration of Veda, the daughter of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta, is followed by "Le Masquerade" and "Pardon My French." The celebration comes to an end on June 1 with "La Dolce Vita."

The English translation of "La Vite E Un Viaggio," which means "life is a journey," is the title of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding invitation. The invitation went on to say, "These days when friends get together, will be an adventure of a lifetime." According to reports, Grace Ling Couture's exquisite custom piece, which was inspired by the idea of a Galactic Princess, will be worn by Radhika Merchant. The outfit looks to be a stunning creation, 3D-carved and crafted using aerospace aluminium technology. 

A wide variety of gourmet cuisine, including Parsi, Thai, Mexican, and Japanese dishes, are reportedly on the Ambani wedding menu.

