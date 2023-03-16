Snow leopard catches a prey along a steep slope, viral video amazes netizens

screengrab

New Delhi: If you enjoy watching wildlife videos, you have come to the right spot. In many ways, wildlife can be genuinely fascinating. One can see how an animal cares for their newborn or how they hunt their target. And a recent video that has gone viral on Twitter shows a snow leopard catching prey along a steep slope.

What a brilliant hunter. https://t.co/uzCX28dJMG — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) March 15, 2023

In a video shared by Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan, you can see a snow leopard sprinting behind its prey up a very steep incline. As the video progresses, the leopard manages to catch the prey quite effortlessly, despite falling off a cliff.

“What a brilliant hunter”. reads the video caption.

The video has received over 100k views and numerous reactions. The amazing scene has astounded netizens.

Many were surprised by the patience of the animal. Take a look at some of the comments below:

"I must say... their patience level is high," a user commented on Twitter. He "certainly works for his food," said a second individual. Someone else commented, "Incredible focus and patience." "Intelligence & Agility... hallmark of any SUCCESS," wrote a fourth user.