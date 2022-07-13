Uttarakhand: Owner of car with 'Papa' number plate fined, police share picture

Photo: Uttarakhand Police

The owner of a car has been fined by the Uttarakhand Police over its number plate that read ‘Papa’ instead of the actual registration number of the vehicle.

Police shared before and after pictures of the number plate on Twitter and said that it received the complaint through a tweet.

"Papa kehte hain bada naam karega, gadi ki plate par Papa likhega, Magar ye to koi na jaane, ki aisi plate par hota hai challan (Papa says my son will be famous, he will get 'Papa' written on number plate, but no one knows that such plates get fined)," the state police wrote while sharing the photos.

It added, “After receiving a complaint through a tweet, #UttarakhandPolice called the vehicle owner to the traffic office, got the number plate changed and fined the owner.”

Check out the picture here:

पापा कहते हैं बड़ा नाम करेगा

गाड़ी के प्लेट पर पापा लिखेगा

मगर ये तो कोई न जाने

कि ऐसी प्लेट पर होता है चालान



ट्वीट पर शिकायत प्राप्त करने के बाद UttarakhandPolice ने गाड़ी मालिक को यातायात ऑफिस बुलाकर नम्बर प्लेट बदलवाई और चालान किया pic.twitter.com/oL4E3jJFAV — Uttarakhand Police (@uttarakhandcops) July 12, 2022

Twitter users praised the police for their action, while others suggest some proactive actions against such offenses. See some reactions below:

Dont write songs. Instead develop an app where common man can share pics and offense and you can get streamlined data. You dont need Twitter for this. amit (@jannhitt) July 13, 2022

But how come gentleman is roaming with this number plate in town. Pro active measure should be taken to prevent these things in future. Boots Belts Berets (@mayanksing82) July 12, 2022

