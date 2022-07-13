Search icon
Uttarakhand: Owner of car with 'Papa' number plate fined, police share picture

Uttarakhand Police has shared before and after pictures of the number plate of the car and said that it received the complaint through a tweet.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 13, 2022, 06:56 PM IST

Photo: Uttarakhand Police

The owner of a car has been fined by the Uttarakhand Police over its number plate that read ‘Papa’ instead of the actual registration number of the vehicle.

Police shared before and after pictures of the number plate on Twitter and said that it received the complaint through a tweet.

"Papa kehte hain bada naam karega, gadi ki plate par Papa likhega, Magar ye to koi na jaane, ki aisi plate par hota hai challan (Papa says my son will be famous, he will get 'Papa' written on number plate, but no one knows that such plates get fined)," the state police wrote while sharing the photos.

It added, “After receiving a complaint through a tweet, #UttarakhandPolice called the vehicle owner to the traffic office, got the number plate changed and fined the owner.”

Check out the picture here:

Twitter users praised the police for their action, while others suggest some proactive actions against such offenses. See some reactions below:

 

 

 

