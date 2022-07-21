Headlines

Hyderabad woman booked for dancing inside Delhi Metro for viral video

While some are praising the woman and many said that this would help further promote Hyderabad, others called her act a nuisance and demanded action.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 27, 2022, 01:59 PM IST

The Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) has booked a young woman who was recently spotted dancing on the metro train for her social media account.

According to the metro officials, the woman will have to face strict legal actions.

As quoted in a report by Deccan Chronicle, the HMRL MD, NVS Reddy has given orders to identify her and take legal actions against her.

READ | Oldest galaxy in universe: NASA's James Webb Space Telescope reveals another space discovery

The girl filmed dance reels for Instagram on both the platform and inside the train.

Grooving to the Tamil song "Ra Ra", the content creator garnered thousands of likes as the video went viral on various social media platforms.

Watch the viral video: 
 

After the incident came to their notice, Hyderabad Metro officials said they would take action against the girl for violation of metro rules. They pointed out that photography and videography is not permitted on the train or on the platform.

However, it was not clear what action would be initiated against the girl, who is yet to be identified.

Meanwhile, Twitter users were divided on the girl`s action. While some praised her for her guts and felt that this would help further promote Hyderabad, others called her act a nuisance and demanded action.

"Height of shamelessness..These girls behave publicly like this then what society we are living in. Stop this nonsense in PUBLIC PLACES metro take action," wrote a user.

"From when did we Hyderabadis become cranky and intolerant. We hear of so many murders on the main thoroughfares but don`t bat an eyelid however we complain if someone dances, Get a life people," countered another.

Another Twitter user posted an old video of some supporters of Telangana Congress chief A. Revanth Reddy dancing inside the metro train and wanted to know if Hyderabad Metro authorities filed a case against them.

The youngsters wearing masks of Revanth Reddy had filmed dancing in the train in April 2019 and posted it on social media.

 

 

