Oldest galaxy in universe: NASA's James Webb Space Telescope reveals another space discovery

Fascinating image from NASA's space telescope was recently shared and quickly became viral on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 21, 2022, 05:37 PM IST

Photo: NASA

Another fascinating image from NASA's space telescope was recently shared and quickly became viral on social media. The image shows the 'oldest galaxy' ever discovered. According to JWST (James Webb Sace Telescope)  data, the galaxy is almost 100 million years old.

NASA's first ever telescope James Webb Sace Telescope was succesful to capture very fascinating photos from space. The telescope was able to peep into and take some really intriguing pictures, from massive gaseous planets to vast distant galaxies. President Joe Biden of the United States released the first image, called "deep-field image."

One of the main objectives of the JWST is to observe some of the first galaxies to form following the big bang 13.8 billion years ago. The image of the most recent space discovery was widely shared on Twitter, and Dr. James O'Donoghue, who has also worked with NASA, uploaded some amazing images.

 

