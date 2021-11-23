Bride gives exam in wedding attire before ceremony, says ‘shaadi can wait’- Watch viral video

Headlines

Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth to share screen space after 32 years in Thalaivar 170, fans says 'finally it's happening'

Bihar cast census: SP, BSP, Congress, Apna Dal demand for similar exercise in Uttar Pradesh

Dutch researcher, who predicted Turkey-Syria quake, clarifies after predicting strong earthquake in Pakistan

Who is Asha Mukul Agrawal, woman who bought Rs 263 crore flats in Mumbai?

12th Fail trailer: Vikrant Massey's struggles of becoming IPS officer move fans, netizens call it 'a must-watch film'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth to share screen space after 32 years in Thalaivar 170, fans says 'finally it's happening'

Dutch researcher, who predicted Turkey-Syria quake, clarifies after predicting strong earthquake in Pakistan

Powerful 6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Delhi-NCR, epicentre in Nepal

Top-5: Most ODI WC runs by an active wicket- keeper batter

9 Bollywood actors who don't drink alcohol

Best Durga Puja pandals in Delhi

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

Powerful 6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Delhi-NCR, epicentre in Nepal

Rajasthan: PM Modi Attacks Ashok Gehlot's Rajasthan Government In Chittorgarh Rally

EP 5: Ben Stokes | Players to watch out for in the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 | World Cup 2023

12th Fail trailer: Vikrant Massey's struggles of becoming IPS officer move fans, netizens call it 'a must-watch film'

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Anurag Kashyap talks about debate on burqa and hijab, says he has 'no right' to discuss any religion other than his own

HomeViral

Viral

Bride gives exam in wedding attire before ceremony, says ‘shaadi can wait’- Watch viral video

A bride from Rajkot was seen giving her exams in a full bridal attire right before her wedding, reiterating the importance of education.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 23, 2021, 04:25 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

We are familiar with the festivities that are observed on the wedding day of a bride. The entire day is filled with a frenzy of makeup artists and hairdressers, while many brides opt for a pre-wedding bridal shoot, but have you ever heard of a pre-wedding examination?

Social media platforms these days are brimming with an overflow of blinged-up brides and grooms on their wedding days, but this bride from a viral video decided to prioritize her education over her own wedding festivities that were set to take place the same day.

A bride from Rajkot was seen appearing for an examination right before her wedding ceremony, writing the paper in full bridal attire, accompanied with jewelry and makeup. The bride was appearing for her university exams and decided to make it her first priority, even above her won wedding.

 

 

The bride in the now-viral video has been identified as Shivangi Bagthariya. She appeared at the examination hall of Shanti Niketan College in Gujarat alongside her husband-to-be to write her fifth-semester examinations. She is pursuing a degree in social work, as per media reports.

Shivangi said that when her wedding dates were announced before the exam schedule of her college was declared. The morning muhurat of her wedding clashed with the exam time so, with the blessings of both the families, she decided to appear for her exams first, fully clad in her bridal attire and jewelry.

After completing the exam, she went straight to the wedding venue to attend her marriage ceremony. Her decision of putting her education first struck a chord with many netizens, and the video went viral on social media with over 4 lakh views.

Many people appreciated her decision to write the exam before her wedding and called her an inspiration for women across India. Some other comments on the video called this a fake act and a publicity stunt.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Hurry! Grab the unbelievable Amazon deal: Save Rs 30,000 on Apple MacBook Air M1 today!

Gandhi Jayanti 2023: Why does Indian currency features Mahatma Gandhi? Know unknown facts about Bapu

Vivek Agnihotri reacts to possibility of casting Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut together: ‘Main mar hi jaaunga agar…’

OMG 2 OTT release date: When, where to watch Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi's comedy-drama film

Major financial changes starting from October 1, all details inside

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE