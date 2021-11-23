Bride gives exam in wedding attire before ceremony, says ‘shaadi can wait’- Watch viral video

A bride from Rajkot was seen giving her exams in a full bridal attire right before her wedding, reiterating the importance of education.

We are familiar with the festivities that are observed on the wedding day of a bride. The entire day is filled with a frenzy of makeup artists and hairdressers, while many brides opt for a pre-wedding bridal shoot, but have you ever heard of a pre-wedding examination?

Social media platforms these days are brimming with an overflow of blinged-up brides and grooms on their wedding days, but this bride from a viral video decided to prioritize her education over her own wedding festivities that were set to take place the same day.

A bride from Rajkot was seen appearing for an examination right before her wedding ceremony, writing the paper in full bridal attire, accompanied with jewelry and makeup. The bride was appearing for her university exams and decided to make it her first priority, even above her won wedding.

The bride in the now-viral video has been identified as Shivangi Bagthariya. She appeared at the examination hall of Shanti Niketan College in Gujarat alongside her husband-to-be to write her fifth-semester examinations. She is pursuing a degree in social work, as per media reports.

Shivangi said that when her wedding dates were announced before the exam schedule of her college was declared. The morning muhurat of her wedding clashed with the exam time so, with the blessings of both the families, she decided to appear for her exams first, fully clad in her bridal attire and jewelry.

After completing the exam, she went straight to the wedding venue to attend her marriage ceremony. Her decision of putting her education first struck a chord with many netizens, and the video went viral on social media with over 4 lakh views.

Many people appreciated her decision to write the exam before her wedding and called her an inspiration for women across India. Some other comments on the video called this a fake act and a publicity stunt.