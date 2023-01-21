WATCH: Nia Sharma shows hot dance moves in sexy bralette, video goes VIRAL

Nia Sharma sizzles in hot dress

TV star Nia Sharma is without doubt one of the most gorgeous young beauties in Indian TV industry. Nia has been part of the TV industry for around a decade now and she has a huge fan base. Nia Sharma is popular for her bold fashion style and devil-may-care attitude.

Nia Sharma is quite active on Instagram and other social media platforms and she keeps on sharing her hot and sensuous reels on Instagram. Nia had recently posted a reel of her wearing a bikini and it had gone viral on social media.

Nia Sharma is now once again in the news as her latest reel in which she is seen dancing her heart out has gone viral. In the video Nia can be seen a sporting a sexy yellow bralette.

Here’s the video:

Apart from Jamai 2.0, Nia has also acted in Naagin 4 and Vikram Bhatt’s web series Twisted.