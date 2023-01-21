Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision
topStoriesenglish

WATCH: Nia Sharma shows hot dance moves in sexy bralette, video goes VIRAL

Nia Sharma is quite active on Instagram and other social media platforms and she keeps on sharing her hot and sensuous reels on Instagram.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 21, 2023, 02:19 PM IST

WATCH: Nia Sharma shows hot dance moves in sexy bralette, video goes VIRAL
Nia Sharma sizzles in hot dress

TV star Nia Sharma is without doubt one of the most gorgeous young beauties in Indian TV industry. Nia has been part of the TV industry for around a decade now and she has a huge fan base. Nia Sharma is popular for her bold fashion style and devil-may-care attitude.

Nia Sharma is quite active on Instagram and other social media platforms and she keeps on sharing her hot and sensuous reels on Instagram. Nia had recently posted a reel of her wearing a bikini and it had gone viral on social media.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

Nia Sharma is now once again in the news as her latest reel in which she is seen dancing her heart out has gone viral. In the video Nia can be seen a sporting a sexy yellow bralette.

Here’s the video:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

Apart from Jamai 2.0, Nia has also acted in Naagin 4 and Vikram Bhatt’s web series Twisted.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
IND vs BAN: Meet the beautiful WAGs of Bangladesh players ahead of India's tour
IPL auctions: From Kaviya Maran to Gautam Gambhir meet the smart brains behind success of franchises
Viral Photos of the Day: Shehnaaz Gill, Kriti Sanon give fashion goals in casual outfits
Bigg Boss 16: Meet Ikka and Seedhe Maut who performed live with MC Stan, know their real names
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas anniversary: A look at couple's romantic photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
MPPSC recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for 1456 Medical Officer posts, apply at mppsc.mp.gov.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.