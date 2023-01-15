WATCH: Nia Sharma shows sizzling dance moves at a beach in sexy bikini, video goes VIRAL

Nia Sharma sizzles in scorching hot bikini

TV star Nia Sharma is popular among fans for her bold fashion statements and sharing hot and sensuous reels on Instagram. Nia is currently posing several reels of her wearing bikini. Her sexy figure is admired by her fans and followers.

Nia’s latest reel has gone viral on social media and in the latest video the TV star can be seen flaunting a black bikini and dancing on a beach.

The actor captioned her post as, “Finding our feet in the wet sand.. ‍#oceanbabies@mr.tarunraj.” In the video, Nia can be seen wearing a backless cut-out monokini which is black in colour. Nia can be seen dancing in the hot video along with Shivani Patel.

The video grabbed the attention of netizens with many of them dropping heart, fire and kiss emojis on the Instagram post.

Apart from Jamai 2.0, Nia has also acted in Naagin 4 and Vikram Bhatt’s web series Twisted.