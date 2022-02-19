Kirron Kher turns Basanti for Dharmendra as they recreate ‘Sholay’ scene- WATCH

Veteran actor Dharmendra has a very special place in our hearts. He never fails to impress us with his social media posts, or with his visits to reality shows. Recently, he appeared on the sets of 'India’s Got Talent' where he was seen recreating a scene from his super hit film ‘Sholay’.

In the promo video shared by the official page of Sony TV on Instagram, Dharmendra can be seen recreating a ‘Sholay’ scene with the judge of ‘India’s Got Talent’, Kirron Kher. The judge performed Hema Malini’s scene from the film on the stage. Shilpa Shetty, Badshah, and Manoj Muntashir are also part of the reality show.

Kirron Kher turns Basanti for Dharmendra as she was seen holding a pistol in her hand, meanwhile, the actor was guiding her. She can be heard asking, “Yuki dono aankhein band karke nishana kaise lagaungi (But how will I take an aim by closing both eyes)?”

Sharing the video, the page wrote, “Har din aise do legends ko ek manch share karte huye dekhne ka mauka nahi milta! Dekhiye inn evergreen sitaaron ko apne element mein #IndiasGotTalent Season 9 ke Dharmendra ji Special episode mein, iss Sat-Sun, raat 8 baje, sirf Sony par.”

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty was laughing, whereas, Badshah was seen cheering. For the unversed, ‘Sholay’, one of the most loved movies of all time, was released in the year 1975. It was a super hit film that also featured, Hema Malini, Sanjeev Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and Amjad Khan.

However, Kirron Kher was earlier diagnosed with blood cancer. After battling cancer, she returned to ‘India’s Got Talent’. She was excited to be a part of the show, she had stated, “'India’s Got Talent' has always been close to my heart. This being my 9th year with this prestigious talent reality show, returning as a jury member is a wonderful experience. It feels like I am coming back home. Year on year, ‘India’s Got Talent’ is known to encourage and put the spotlight on varied and exceptional talent from across the country and every time, I am left in awe as the quality of talent just keeps getting better and better.”