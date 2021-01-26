WWE Superstar Spectacle: Drew McIntyre & Indus Sher to battle Jinder Mahal & The Bollywood Boyz on Republic Day

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will be seen joining forces with NXT's Rinku & Saurav of Bivens Enterprises when they face former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and 205 Live's The Bollywood Boyz in a Six-Man Tag team match.

The WWE Network will be organising this first-ever Superstar Spectacle on the occasion of Republic Day on January 26 in India.

However, the WWE Superstar Spectacle will not be a live event as the recording for the same was conducted before this week's Smackdown at the Tropicana Field at Tampa Bay, Florida.

WWE Superstar Spectacle: When and Where to watch it LIVE in India?

The classic Six-Man Tag Team Match will be viewed on the occasion of Republic Day on January 26 at Sony TEN 1 (ENG), Sony TEN 3 (HIN) at 8:00 PM IST.

The Modern day Maharaja is coming to WWE Superstar Spectacle Catch the return of @JinderMahal & a lot more on Republic Day, 26th JAN at Sony TEN 1 (ENG), Sony TEN 3 (HIN) 8:00 PM#SonySports #SirfSonyPeDikhega #WWE #SuperstarSpectacle #JinderMahal pic.twitter.com/n3RMei9yaI — SPN_Action (@SPN_Action) January 23, 2021

WWE Superstar Spectacle:

The episode saw the opening with promos from several Indian Superstars including Bollywood Boyz, Jinder Mahal, Guru Raaj, Jeet Rama, Kavita Devi Singh, Dilsher Shanky, Rinku Singh & Saurav Gurjar (Indus Sher) and Giant Zanjeer.

Mahal charged up the crowd while also congratulating India on Republic Day and claimed that if the crowd make more noise then WWE would give India a weekly show.

Tag teams 'The New Day' and 'The Street Profits' joined Mahal in the ring to do some Bhangra Performance.

According to ITN Wrestling, "A Dhol Beater came out followed by several dancers for a Bhangra performance. After Bhangra, a dance party was waiting in the ring for some Bollywood style dancing."

Triple H then narrated how the Indian culture is important to WWE, after which the matches for Superstar Spectacle kicked off.