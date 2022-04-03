Check your PAN card status within minutes - Here's how

PAN card is used for filing Income Tax Return (ITR) to make transactions. This is the reason why people take special care of this document.

PAN card frauds have become quite common these days. Recently, Bollywood actor Rajkumar Rao was also caught into a scam. Issued by the Income Tax Department, PAN card is an important identity document that should not be misplaced at any cost.

Considering its importance in today’s world, one take some precautions to keep it safe. If you have applied for a new pan card but haven’t received it yet, then you can check its status online.

How does a lost PAN card increase the problem?

The loss of PAN card is never good news. You can end up in many problems if you lose it. While you may apply for a duplicate PAN card, it takes some amount of time to reach you. In the meantime, you might not be able to do many important tasks. Here we will tell you how to check the status of your PAN card online.

Follow the steps mentioned below to check your PAN card status: