Meet actor, who saw two failed marriages, was huge TV star, is worth Rs 200 crore despite no solo hits, his wife is...

Before his marriage with Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover was married to Shraddha Nigam and Jennifer Winget. The actor was last seen in Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Fighter earlier this year.

From Shah Rukh Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput to Mrunal Thakur and Vidya Balan, there have many stars who began their acting careers on the small screen in the television industry and went on to establish themselves in Bollywood. However, there have been some others too, whose transition from TV to films hasn't been successful. One such name is Karan Singh Grover.

Born on February 23 in New Delhi to a Punjabi Sikh family, Karan's family moved to Saudi Arabia in his early days and thus, he did his schooling from International Indian School, Saudi Arabia, and pursued a degree in hotel management from Institute of Hotel Management (IHM), Mumbai, which also caters to international students. His first job was as a marketing executive in Sheraton Hotel in Oman.

When Karan came back to India, he started his professional career as a model, that helped him to make his acting debut in the MTV India show Kitni Mast Hai Zindagi in 2004. The actor went on to play leading roles in multiple hit shows such as Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Dill Mill Gayye, and Qubool Hai among others in the last two decade. He has also been a part of many reality shows including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3, Nach Baliye 3, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 3.

Karan made his Bollywood debut in a minor role in Bhram in 2008. Four years later, he wss also seen in a small role in the film I M 24. His first film as a leading hero was Alone, which was released in 2015 and starred Bipasha Basu as the leading lady. Karan and Bipasha fell in love with each other on the sets of the film and married a year later in 2016. In 2015, Karan was also seen in Hate Story 3. Also starring Sharman Joshi, Daisy Shah, and Zareen Khan in the leading roles, the erotic thriller was Karan's first successful film in the seven years.

After nine years, Karan made his Bollywood comeback with Fighter, which starred Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the leading roles. The Siddharth Anand directorial has Karan playing the pivotal role of Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill. The aerial actioner was a box office success, earning Rs 358 crore at the box office worldwide.

Talking about Karan Singh Grover's personal life, before his marriage to Bipasha Basu, the actor has had two failed marriages. His first marriage was with the actress Shraddha Nigam in 2008, which only lasted for 10 months. In 2012, he tied the knot with Jennifer Winget, but they separated two years later in 2014. Six years after Karan and Bipasha's marriage in 2016, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Devi Basu Singh Grover in 2022.

Karan Singh Grover lives a luxurious lifestyle as he often shares his holidays photos with his family on his Instagram. As per reports, he was among the highest-paid actors on Indian TV when he charged Rs 3 lakh per episode for Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 from 2019 to 2020, which makes his estimated net worth to be around Rs 224 crores.

