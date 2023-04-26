Reported By: | Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 26, 2023, 07:13 AM IST

Bank Holiday in May 2023: Bank will remain closed for 12 days next month, check complete list of holidays

Bank Holiday in May 2023: As the first month of the financial year 2023-24 ends, the Reserve Bank of India has released the list of bank holidays for the month of May. Banks play an integral part in the lives of common people, facilitating money transactions, receiving demand drafts, and depositing cheques. When banks remain closed on holidays, many customers are left with important work that cannot be completed. Thus, to help people plan their banking activities, we are providing information on the bank holiday list for May 2023.

In May 2023, banks will remain closed for a total of 12 days due to festivals, jubilees, and other occasions, including Saturdays and Sundays. The number of bank holidays varies from state to state, and we are providing a complete list of holidays according to the states below.

List of bank holidays in May 2023:

May 1, 2023: On account of Maharashtra Day/May Day, banks will remain closed in Belapur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Patna, and Trivandrum.

May 5, 2023: On account of Buddha Purnima, banks will be closed in the following locations: Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, and Srinagar.

May 7, 2023: Due to Sunday, banks will remain closed across the country.

May 9, 2023: Banks will remain closed in Kolkata due to the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore.

May 13, 2023: Banks will remain closed across the country due to the second Saturday.

May 14, 2023: Banks will remain closed due to Sunday.

May 16, 2023: Banks will remain closed in Sikkim due to Statehood Day.

May 21, 2023: There will be a holiday in banks due to Sunday.

May 22, 2023: Banks will remain closed in Shimla due to Maharana Pratap Jayanti.

May 24, 2023: Banks in Tripura will remain closed for Kazi Nazrul Islam Jayanti.

May 27, 2023: Banks will remain closed due to the fourth Saturday.

May 28, 2023: Due to Sunday, there will be a bank holiday across the country.

How to manage banking activities during bank holidays:

When banks remain closed on holidays, many important works get stuck, causing inconvenience to customers. To ease the situation, you can complete some work through mobile or net banking. You can transfer money from one account to another through net banking or mobile banking. Additionally, you can use UPI to transfer money. For cash withdrawal, you can use ATMs. By taking advantage of these digital banking facilities, you can continue your banking activities smoothly even during bank holidays.

