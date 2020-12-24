Mumbai gets winter chills at 16.2 degrees Celsius, AQI recorded at 'poor' category

Mumbai is witnessing a cool winter this year, unlike other years when temperatures usually remained moderate during this season. As cold winds swept parts of Maharashtra, Mumbai recorded a minimum temperature of 16.2 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

The Santacruz observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 16.2 degrees Celsius, while the Colaba observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 20 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature of Santacruz and Colaba remained high at 32.3 and 30.7 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Mumbai registered its lowest minimum temperature of the season so far, at 15.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. A drop in temperatures led to a nip in the air, while foggy conditions too prevailed in parts of the city.

With the dip in the temperatures, the air quality of Mumbai has also been severely affected. According to the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the air quality index (AQI) for all pollutants on Thursday was 266 (poor) with PM2.5 levels in the poor category at 110 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m3) against the safe limit of 60 µg/m3, and AQI for PM10 at 175 (moderate).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Besides Mumbai, the chill were also felt in parts of central Maharashtra and Vidarbha on Thursday. As per India Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature in Pune was 9.9 degrees Celsius, while it was 9.2 degrees Celsius in Nashik and 10.3 degrees Celsius in Jalgaon. Nagpur recorded a minimum temperature of 9.8 degrees Celsius, Akola 10.4 degrees Celsius, and Gondia 8.8 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

Aurangabad recorded a minimum temperature of 10.4 degrees Celsius, Parbhani 12.2 degrees Celsius, and Osmanabad 11.5 degrees Celsius, IMD further added.