Rare, unseen photos of Nita Ambani with Mukesh Ambani, father-in-law Dhirubhai Ambani go viral

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani are one of the richest couples in the world. Every now and then their photos go viral on social media, taking the internet by storm. Now, a photo is doing the round on social media where Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani can be seen playing 'dandiya' (garba) with Dhirubhai Ambani, Nita Ambani's father-in-law, and Mukesh Ambani's father.

In the rare photo from the garba event, Nita Ambani can be seen happily swaying to the tunes and dancing with her father-in-law, Dhirubhai Ambani. A young Mukesh Ambani can also be seen in the background. Nita Ambani, for the occasion, could be seen dressed in a green satin saree with a matching blouse with her hair tied up with a parandi.

Here's the photo

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani got married in 1985.

Nita Ambani was a teacher and a classical dancer and it was her love for classical dance that made her the Ambani clan's bahu. On the occasion of Navratri, she was performing a classical dance. Dhirubhai Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani were present at the function at the time.

They loved her dance performance so much that they decided she would be the perfect daughter-in-law for their elder son, Mukesh Ambani.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani have been married for almost 40 years and have three children - Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Anant Ambani. Akash Ambani is married to Shloka Mehta, Isha Ambani is married to Anand Piramal and Anant Ambani recently got engaged to Radhika Merchant in a lavish ceremony in the Ambani clan's Mumbai home Antilia.