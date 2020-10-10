'Kohli at the wheel, tell me how good does it feel': Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli's explosive fifty vs CSK

Virat Kohli added yet another record to his long list of accolades during Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2020 clash on Saturday (October 10).

The RCB skipper played a captain's knock and bagged himself a key half-century off 39 deliveries.

This was also Kohli's 38th 50+ score in the history of the IPL.

Earlier in the day, Virat also brought up 6000 IPL runs while paying for RCB too.

Earlier in the day, Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and welcomed MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings to bat bowl first at the Dubai International Stadium.

PLAYING 11s:

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), N Jagadeesan, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal